Man Utd have discussed internally about Alexis Mac Allister

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United have discussed internally about signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The Red Devils are likely to sign another central midfielder this summer and they have been linked with numerous names including Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

However, the England star could be expensive with a £132 million price tag and speaking to CaughtOffside, Jacobs believes Mac Allister could be a cheaper option for United.

The journalist added that the Red Devils have discussed internally about Mac Allister. who could be available for just over £60 million during the summer transfer window.

He said: “A slightly cheaper option from Brighton could be Mac Allister. Manchester City and Manchester United have discussed him internally, but nothing more than that at this point,” “Although Brighton don’t directly offer quotes to suitors for players they don’t plan to sell, insiders suggest £60m+ is what the Seagulls may expect.”

Talent

Mac Allister was an unknown figure when he joined Brighton in 2019 but over the past four years, the Argentine has developed into one of the most sought-after midfielders.

The 24-year-old has had a top season with Brighton, scoring 8 goals and providing 1 assist. He was also superb at the World Cup with two goal involvements including an assist in the final.

Brighton are known for holding out for premium prices for their players and owner Tony Bloom is likely to maintain a similar stance on Mac Allister in the summer transfer window.

Mac Allister would be a brilliant signing for any top Premier League side including United. He has excellent passing attributes but is equally good with his ability to win tackles and duels.

The midfielder has also been a creative presence in the final third with his dribbling, chance creation and attempts on goal. At 24, he is at the peak of his career and should only get better.

If United are not looking to spend record transfer fees on Bellingham this summer, they should consider signing Mac Allister who would fit into manager Erik ten Hag’s system perfectly.