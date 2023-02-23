Man Utd join Liverpool in the race to sign Bellingham

Manchester United have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer, as per the transfer expert David Ornstein.

After enjoying a promising debut campaign at the Red Devils’ helm, it has widely been suggested that Erik ten Hag is keen on strengthening the squad next summer to continue the rebuild.

Midfield has been mentioned as one of the areas where the Dutch boss is looking to reinforce and Frenkie de Jong has been reported as Ten Hag’s primary target. But now, Bellingham is also emerging as a serious target for the record Premier League champions.

Writing on The Athletic, Ornstein has claimed that Manchester United are interested in signing Bellingham and they could make a summer move for him. However, signing the 19-year-old won’t be easy for the Red Devils as Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City are also keen on securing his signature.

The journalist further states that purchasing the midfielder won’t be cheap for his potential suitors such as Liverpool and Manchester United as Dortmund have slapped a whooping £132m price tag on their star man’s head.

Battle

Bellingham’s current deal will run until June 2025 and it is believed that Dortmund are open to cashing in on him next summer to make the most profit out of this deal.

Meanwhile, after enduring a disappointing campaign this term, Liverpool are reportedly planning a midfield overhaul in the summer and it has widely been suggested that they have identified Bellingham as their priority target. The player reportedly wants to return to England following the conclusion of this season with Anfield being his preferred destination.

However, it has also been reported that the England international wants to play in the Champions League and the Merseyside club, who are currently languishing down in eight position in the table, will find it difficult to persuade the midfielder to join the club if they fail to qualify for Europe’s elite competition next season. And that could give Manchester United the edge over their rivals.

Despite being at a very tender age, Bellingham has already showcased his quality at the highest level over the last few years with Dortmund. So, signing the England international would be a major coup for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club manage to get this deal done.