Chelsea interested in signing Hirving Lozano

According to Italian journalist Raffaele Auriemma, Chelsea are interested in signing Napoli winger Hirving Lozano this summer.

The London giants have spent huge sums of money since their takeover by Clearlake Capital Group last year and the spending spree is likely to continue.

A striker should be the top priority for Chelsea heading into the summer but Auriemma claims that the club and manager Graham Potter like Lozano.

The journalist added that the runaway Serie A leaders could be willing to sell him for £45 million.

He told Radio Crc (via Mondo Napoli): “Chelsea likes the Mexican footballer, given that the Blues coach likes this type of winger. In this case, the Neapolitan club can collect 50 million and pay it cash into Sassuolo’s coffers to take Laurientè and Frattesi.”

Unlikely

Lozano has been linked with a Premier League move for several years. With his Napoli contract expiring in June 2024, the speculation over his future has restarted.

The Mexican is a talented winger who can play on either flank. This season, he has scored 4 goals and provided 4 assists from 30 appearances for Napoli.

These statistics are far from impressive for a player who will turn 28 soon. Hence, Chelsea may not make a move to sign him at the end of the season.

They brought in three young attackers in Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix (loan) in January and the first two are still adapting to the league.

Chelsea also have plans to sign Felix on a permanent deal this summer and it is unlikely that they will consider bringing in another winger during the summer.

Instead of bolstering the department, there could be departures. Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi are among the names that could leave the club for good.

Lozano could still end up in the English top-flight next season. There are plenty of other clubs that could be tempted to sign him this summer if the opportunity arises.