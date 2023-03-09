Man Utd in battle with Chelsea over the deal to sign Kamada

Manchester United are reportedly ready to battle it out with Chelsea over the deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Daichi Kamada next summer, as per the Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old has been an integral part of Oliver Glasner’s side’s success in recent years, helping The Eagles in winning the Europa League title last term.

The Japanese has entered the final six months of his current contract and he has reportedly turned down an opportunity to prolong his stay at the Deutsche Bank Park beyond this season. So, he is set to leave Frankfurt for free next summer and Premier League giants such as Man Utd and Chelsea are looking to take advantage of this situation.

According to the report by Daily Mail, Borussia Dortmund have already reached a verbal agreement with Kamada to sign the Japan international for free at the end of this season.

However, the report states that Manchester United are also keen on signing the talented midfielder and they haven’t given up on their hopes of luring him to Old Trafford. So, they are pushing hard to convince Kamada to join the club and along with the Man Utd, Chelsea are also eyeing a move for him.

Battle

Kamada is a versatile midfielder who can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and also can deliver excellent crosses from set pieces. So, he could be a very good acquisition for both Man Utd and Chelsea if either club can manage to get this deal done.

Donny van de Beek, who has failed to find his feet in the Premier League since joining the Red Devils back in 2020, has been linked with a move away from the club ahead of the summer window.

So, if he were to leave the Old Trafford club at the end of this season then United would need a replacement for the Netherlands international and Kamada could be a very good signing.

On the other hand, Chelsea are currently well-resourced in their engine room and they don’t need to add a new option unless they decide to cash in on some of their midfielders in the summer.

So, Man Utd would be a better destination for Kamada – valued at around £27m by Transfermarkt – over Chelsea if he decides to move to the Premier League at the end of this season.