[Teams] Man Utd vs Southampton: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to cement their place in the top four with a win over Southampton at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Erik ten Hag has made just two changes from the side that beat Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday night. David de Gea keeps his place in goal as the Spaniard retains the gloves between the sticks.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is recalled to start at right-back with Diogo Dalot making way while Luke Shaw keeps his place at left-back ahead of Tyrell Malacia. Raphael Varane starts once again for Man Utd and is joined by Lisandro Martinez in the middle of the back four. Harry Maguire is therefore named on the bench.

Casemiro anchors the midfield once again for United this afternoon but he’s joined by Bruno Fernandes – who appears to be playing in a deeper role today. Fred makes way to join Scott McTominay among the substitutes.

Antony keeps his place on the right wing after getting on the scores-sheet in midweek while Marcus Rashford also starts once again for Man Utd on the left flank. Jadon Sancho is recalled to start in the No.10 role today after being on the bench against Betis.

Wout Weghorst will be looking to build on his goal in the Europa League as he leads the line up front. Garnacho is among the subs for United.

As for Southampton, Theo Walcott gets a start in attack while James Ward-Prowse is the dangerman in midfield for the visitors. Kyle Walker-Peters also starts in defence for the south coast club today.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fernandes, Antony, Weghorst, Sancho, Rashford.

Subs: Heaton, Maguire, Malacia, Fred, Dalot, Pellistri, McTominay, Garnacho, Mainoo.

Southampton

Bazunu, Perraud, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Walcott, Alcaraz, Sulemana, Adams

Subs: McCarthy, Caleta-Car, A Armstrong, Onuachu, S Armstrong, Mara, Salisu, Elyounoussi, Diallo.