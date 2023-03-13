Liverpool ‘most serious suitor’ for ‘brilliant’ Joao Palhinha

Jurgen Klopp isn’t short of defensive-midfielders at Liverpool with Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic, Naby Keïta and Arthur Melo at his disposal, but Sami Mokbel of Mail Online says the Reds are on the hunt for another addition to the engine room.

Liverpool are reportedly the ‘most serious suitor’ of Fulham’s ‘brilliant’ midfielder Joao Palhinha, but the 27-year-old won’t be easy to sign due to his lengthy contract at Craven Cottage and lofty asking price. Palhinha has four-and-a-half years remaining on his deal and could cost up to £60m, so Liverpool would have to stump up a lot of money to bring him to Anfield.

Fabinho has been a regular under Klopp this season, missing only two league games, but the same can’t be said of his competition. Bajcetic has started just six league outings as he’s young and inexperienced, so the 18-year-old academy graduate isn’t ready to take on a bigger role.

Keïta has once again suffered injuries that have kept him out for most of the season. The 28-year-old has started just three league games due to a hamstring problem and muscle injury, so his future is uncertain. Keita’s contract is up this summer too and Liverpool may not retain his services given his fitness woes.

Melo has made only one appearance for the Reds since joining on loan from Juventus last summer, having undergone surgery on a thigh problem back in October, so he’s another player in need of replacing. Jordan Henderson can operate in the makeshift role, but Klopp needs a tried and tested option if he can’t rely on the fitness of his existing midfielders.

Palhinha has made 28 appearances since joining Fulham from Sporting last summer, scoring four goals. The 27-year-old averages more tackles per game (4.2) than any other player in the league. He’d be first in Liverpool’s squad for interceptions per game (1.4) too. Mokbel says Fulham are hoping to keep the talented Portuguese international for another season, so time will tell if any approach works over the summer.

Liverpool have more than one midfielder on their lists of targets too, so it remains to be seen who they lodge bids for.