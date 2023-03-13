Balancing act for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool eye move for Josko Gvardiol

Liverpool have been tracking Croatia’s boy-wonder Josko Gvardiol for quite some time, according to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 21-year-old, who stole the show during the World Cup in Qatar, nearly joined Chelsea last summer, but the Blues couldn’t reach an agreement with RB Leipzig. They could reignite their interest again in the next summer window but will have to pay a massive £97m fee, his release clause.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs has suggested that Liverpool could be in the race for Gvardiol as well, but it’s a “balancing act” for them. Moreover, they are unsure about their transfer budget, which could be largely affected if they fail to finish in the top four this season.

“Liverpool have been tracking Gvardiol for quite some time along with a number of other clubs,” said Jacobs to Give Me Sport.

“Chelsea almost managed to sign him last summer but no price was reached. So, Liverpool could well be there, but it’s a balancing act at this point.

“I think it’s very important to stress with Liverpool that they will not know their budget until they know if they’ve got Champions League football.”

Special talent

The Reds have endured a frustrating 2022-23 campaign and a major squad rebuilding is needed in the summer. Signing a new defender could be a priority for Liverpool, with the likes of Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Nathaniel Phillips could be heading for the exit.

In such a scenario, adding young top-quality talent to the first team makes sense, and Gvardiol could come into the picture if the Reds manage to clinch the final Champions League spot. Having said that, it’s highly unlikely that Liverpool will pay in the north of £100m for the centre-back despite his vast potential, and chances are high that they would negotiate to lower the asking price.

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic hailed Gvardiol previously as a “phenomenal” talent while David Moyes, the West Ham manager, showered heaps of praise while writing his column for The Times. The Hammers boss was blown away by his potential, and predicted that Gvardiol will move to the Premier League in the near future.

Gvardiol said in a recent interview with The Times that he wishes to play in the Premier League in the future, and it won’t come as a big surprise if he decides to move as early as next summer.

He showed supreme quality in the Champions League for Leipzig and produced stellar performances for Croatia in the World Cup. In theory, he should be an ideal partner alongside Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool, and most certainly would add tremendous depth and quality to the side.

Chelsea will be looking to sign a long-term replacement for Thiago Silva and the Blues could be prepared to meet Gvardiol’s asking price. Nevertheless, Liverpool could fancy their chances too if they can offer Champions League football to the Zagreb-born centre-back.