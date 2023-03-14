Chelsea eye summer move for Daichi Kamada

Chelsea have joined Man Utd in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Daichi Kamada in the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

The newspaper claims Kamada is on the verge of joining fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, however, the free-spending Blues have not given up hope of persuading him to change his mind and move to England instead.

The 26-year-old’s contract will expire in the summer, becoming a free agent at the end of the season after failing to agree a deal with the club after several attempts to extend his contract.

Kamada is regarded as one of the best-attacking midfielders in Germany following his inspired displays this season where he has racked up 33 appearances in all competitions, scored 13 goals, and provided five assists in the process.

He is leading Frankfurt’s charge this term as they set sights on securing Champions League football next season – they sit sixth in the table with 40 points, just five points behind fourth-placed Union Berlin.

The highly-rated midfielder represented Japan at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and was one of the brightest spots in the team. He featured in all the games as the Asian Country exited the tournament at the round of 16 stage, losing to Croatia 3-1 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Reinforcement

Chelsea are reportedly planning a mass clear-out at Stamford Bridge with several players expected to leave in the summer as Graham Potter looks to reshape his team for next season.

The Blues have been the big spenders in the previous two transfer windows following the signings of players such as Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez with club owner Todd Boehly splashing around £600m.

According to the Daily Mail, Kamada has a verbal agreement to join Dortmund in the summer but Chelsea are not willing to throw in the towel yet as they still hope to lure him to London.

However, the Blues face further competition as the newspaper says Manchester United are also interested in making a move for Kamada. Erik ten Hag is keen on signing a midfielder in the summer and has identified Kamada as a potential target to bolster his midfield options.

The Japan international, who is valued at just £26.4m by Transfermarkt, would need serious convincing from both Premier League clubs as it seems as Dortmund are currently the favourites to get the deal done.

