Manchester United predicted line-up against Real Betis

Manchester United will be travelling to Estadio Benito Villamarin to take on Real Betis in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 tie on Thursday evening.

The Red Devils secured a 4-1 victory over the Verdiblancos in the first leg. So, United are in a commanding position in this tie to book their place in the quarter-finals.

However, Betis have nothing to lose in this fixture so they are likely to go all-out to try and pull-off an unlikely comeback in front of their home fans. Therefore, Manchester United will need to be careful not to lose focus tomorrow.

Expected Man Utd line-up

Erik ten Hag doesn’t like to make drastic changes to his starting eleven, but, he could do that this time around, having already got a healthy lead in this tie. However, David de Gea is guaranteed to continue between the sticks.

Raphael Varane could be given a breather tomorrow and Harry Maguire might replace the Frenchman in Man Utd’s defence. Alongside the Englishman, Lisandro Martinez would be deployed at the back, meaning Victor Lindelof should find himself on the bench after recovering from an illness that kept him out last weekend.

Diogo Dalot could return to the right-back position and Tyrell Malacia is likely to be on the opposite side. So, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are expected to be given a rest ahead of this weekend’s crucial F.A Cup quarter-finals fixture versus Fulham.

Casemiro picked up a straight red card in the last game against Southampton so he is set to serve a four-match domestic ban. However, he is eligible to start in this European fixture tomorrow.

The former Real Madrid man should be at the heart of Man United’s midfield alongside fellow Brazilian Fred. Meaning, Scott McTominay will once again find himself on the bench alongside Marcel Sabitzer – who should return after recovering from injury problems.

Bruno Fernandes might be in the number ten position and on either side of the Portuguese, Marcus Rashford and Facundo Pellistri could start on the flanks. So, Jadon Sancho is likely to be on the bench.

Antony is set to miss out due to illness, while Alejandro Garnacho will be sidelined with an ankle problem. So, the South American duo won’t be available in this game along with Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek.

Wout Weghorst should once again be deployed in the centre-forward position for Man Utd as Anthony Martial remains sidelined despite returning to full training.