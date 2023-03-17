Arsenal want Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan

Arsenal are looking to bolster their midfield in the summer transfer window and they have earmarked Manchester City skipper Ilkay Gundogan as a potential option, according to Sport.

Gundogan, who has won four Premier League titles with City, will be a free agent in the summer. The Gunners want to bring in an experienced midfielder like him and he’d be available as a bargain free transfer.

The 32-year-old midfielder was Pep Guardiola’s first signing at City, and he is close to making his 300th appearances for the club, scoring 53 goals since joining in 2016.

In recent years, Arsenal have signed Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus from City, and it appears that Mikel Arteta is planning another raid at their rivals to lure one of their best players away.

However, luring Gundogan to north London might not be easy as the report suggests the midfielder wants a fresh new challenges in his career. When he leaves City at the end of the season, he is eyeing a move to Spain as he’s yet to play in La Liga during his career.

Terrific addition

Gundogan will be a major coup for the Gunners if they can lure him to move to north London in the summer.

He has made 20 starts in the Premier League this season, managing three goals and three assists. He still has a few quality years left in him, and that’s why getting him on a free transfer makes a lot of sense.

The 66-times capped German international is a world-class midfielder, and he could be an ideal back-up option for Granit Xhaka. Arsenal signed Jorginho in the January window from Chelsea, but Gundogan will still be a handy option.

Gundogan provides defensive stability in midfield, but at the same time, he can get into good scoring positions as well. Last season, he scored 10 goals in all competitions and managed 17 goals in 2020-21.

Arsenal can not only match his wage demands but can offer him Champions League football as well. On a free transfer, he would be a smart addition, but definitely he is not a long-term solution for the club.