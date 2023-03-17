Expected Chelsea line-up vs Everton, Badiashile returns

Chelsea will be eyeing a third-straight Premier League win when they entertain Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

The London giants have found momentum over the past couple of weeks and they will be aiming to go into the international break on a high with another victory.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter likes to rotate his squad regularly and we could see a few changes tomorrow. Here is how the Blues are expected to line up.

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy returned to training this week following his finger surgery but Kepa Arrizabalaga is clearly the first-choice goalkeeper under Potter now. The Spaniard has been rewarded for his form with a call-up for the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Defence: Benoit Badiashile was only a substitute in the 3-1 win over Leicester City last weekend but we fancy him to return to the XI. Kalidou Koulibaly has looked in good form lately but he could be the player to make way for the £35 million star. The ex-Monaco man should partner Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella, who have been brilliant in the back three in recent outings.

With Reece James available again after an illness, he should replace Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the right wing-back spot. Ben Chilwell has been fantastic since his return from a hamstring injury. The Englishman, who has recently earned another international call-up, is expected to start in the left wing-back position.

Midfield: Mateo Kovacic is likely to captain the side once more from the centre of the park and he is expected to be partnered by Enzo Fernandez, who has been a revelation since his January switch from Benfica. The Argentine has barely put a foot wrong for the London giants. N’Golo Kante is back after a hamstring surgery but could be limited to a cameo off the bench.

Attack: Potter has no reason to change things around. Kai Havertz has hit form and has scored in the last two outings. Mykhailo Mudryk showed promise against Leicester and should start with Raheem Sterling nursing a hamstring injury. The duo are expected to be partnered by Joao Felix, who has looked confident in the final third without an end product. He will be hoping for better luck.

Expected Chelsea line-up against Everton