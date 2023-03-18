Manchester United predicted line-up against Fulham

Manchester United are set to entertain Fulham in the F.A Cup quarter-final fixture at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils have continuously been playing twice every week since the resumption of club football following the conclusion of the Qatar World Cup last December. So, there is a real chance that fatigue might kick in at some point.

But, there aren’t any signs of that yet as after lifting the Carabao Cup trophy, Erik ten Hag’s side are still competing in every other cup competition along with maintaining a top-four spot in the Premier League.

Manchester United will be looking to overcome Fulham’s challenge tomorrow and progress to the semifinal of the F.A Cup in order to keep their hopes of lifting the Cup treble alive this season.

Expected Man Utd line-up

David de Gea will keep hold of his place in Man Utd’s goal in this game. Raphael Varane is set to return after a midweek breather and the Frenchman will be paired up with Lisandro Martinez in United’s backline, leaving Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof on the bench.

Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw are likely to return to the full-back positions. So, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia could be demoted to the bench after the midweek win over Real Betis.

Having picked up a straight red card last weekend, Casemiro is suspended for the next four domestic games. So, he will be unavailable for selection tomorrow and Scott McTominay is in doubt owing to an injury concern ahead of this fixture.

Therefore, Marcel Sabitzer could return to the starting eleven, while Bruno Fernandes and Fred could be on either side of the Austrian in a midfield three for United this Sunday.

After getting himself on the scoresheet yet again in midweek, Marcus Rashford is likely to start on the left flank and Jadon Sancho could be on the opposite side. Meaning Facundo Pellistri will return to the bench after making his full senior debut for the Red Devils against Real Betis.

Antony is expected to remain sidelined along with Anthony Martial, Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho and Donny van de Beek. So, Wout Weghorst will once again be leading the Man Utd line tomorrow.