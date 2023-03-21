Chelsea could battle Newcastle for Braham Diaz

Graham Potter has Mason Mount and Kai Havertz at his disposal but may still be on the hunt for another attacking-midfielder if reports are to be believed. Jack Figg of The Sun says the Blues are interested in Braham Diaz and may have to battle Newcastle United for his signature.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at AC Milan and is expected to return to parent club Real Madrid in the coming months, but Diaz’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu is uncertain. He’s spent the last three seasons at the San Siro and has a €22m (£19.2m) buying option, so Real are clearly open to selling him.

Diaz joined Real from Manchester City in 2019 and has gone on to make 21 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals with three assists. The Spanish international was loaned out to Milan after one season and has made 110 appearances in the last three years, scoring 16 goals with 10 assists.

Milan can sign Diaz permanently this summer, but Chelsea might try to hijack a deal if they opt against it. Reports suggest they want to lower the buying options.

But given the 23-year-old has missed just four Serie A outings this season, there’s every chance he stays with the Rossoneri beyond the summer. A departure from Real looks on the cards, so time will tell whether Chelsea have a genuine chance of landing his signature.

The Blues might sign another playmaker because Mount has an uncertain future. The 24-year-old is out of contract in 2024 and may not sign a new deal at Chelsea, so the West Londoners may have to cash in early rather than risk losing him for nothing.

Mount is a regular for Chelsea and wants a contract that reflects his importance, but it does seem likely that he’ll be leaving this summer or next. Havertz hasn’t set the place alight since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, so his long-term future is up in the air too.

Diaz has contributed seven goals in 19 Serie A starts this campaign, creating 1.3 chances per game, making 1.0 successful dribbles per game, making 0.9 tackles per game, and winning 1.3 freekicks per game. He’s a useful player with good creativity, but time will tell if Chelsea make a move. Milan appear to be in the driving seat.