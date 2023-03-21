Arsenal and Chelsea in for Wilfried Gnonto

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto during the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old signed for Leeds from Zurich last summer and he has already made a big impression. He has scored 4 goals and registered 3 assists from his first 20 appearances for the club.

It is now reported by Gazzetta dello Sport that Arsenal and Chelsea are ‘most active’ in the race to sign him. The London duo believe he could get better with more experience under his belt.

Leeds landed his signature for a mere £4 million but the Italian outlet claim that they could look for a fee in the region of £31-40 million to sell him. This could change if they are relegated.

Potential

Gnonto has grown in confidence in his maiden season in English football. In recent months, he has impressed with his direct running, dribbling and ability to make goal contributions.

His progress has been noticed by Arsenal and Chelsea, who are always on the look out for young talents and there could be a bidding way between the London duo to sign him this summer.

As things stand, Leeds are likely to stay firm on their valuation for the teenager but the scenario could completely change if they fail to preserve their Premier League status for next season.

Gnonto may have a relegation release clause in his contract that could benefit Arsenal and Chelsea. The Italian is not a finished article yet but he could develop into a top-quality forward in future.

The youngster can play on either flank or in the attacking midfield role. His versatility could make him an ideal signing for the London giants, who prefer to work with flexible attacking players.

Aside from Arsenal and Chelsea, Manchester City also have an eye on the highly-rated attacker. Gnonto could have a big decision to make in his career ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.