Mauricio Pochettino would be open to Tottenham return

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino, is ‘keen’ on returning to his old club if he is offered the managerial job, according to Sky Sports.

The 51-year-old manager is currently out of work after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, but he would be interested in returning to his former club.

Sky Sports report that members of the Spurs squad have already been in contact with Pochettino to talks to him about a potential return to the north London club.

Spurs are preparing to sack their manager, Antonio Conte, after his explosive rant in his press conference following their 3-3 draw against Southampton last weekend.

Conte not only questioned the player’s attitude but also appeared to have raised doubts over the club’s ambition. It leaves chairman Daniel Levy with little option but to sack the Italian who has only three months left in his current contract.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Levy is ready to sack Conte during the current international break, and discussions over a potential severance package have now taken place.

Tottenham will need to pay around £4m in compensation to sack Conte. They do have the option to extend his deal by another year but that looks highly unlikely.

Luis Enrique, Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi, and Oliver Glasner are some of the names that have come up in recent weeks over the potential managerial job, with German newspaper Bild suggesting that Spurs have made contact with the 49-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt manager already.

Having said that, it won’t be easy to lure some of the top managers in world football at the moment. The Telegraph reported that a number of those candidates agree that some of the points raised by Conte during the post-match conference were valid.

Pochettino would be a smart appointment by the club. The Argentine did a fantastic job at Spurs and took them to the Champions League final. He will feel that he’s got unfinished business at Tottenham, but Levy could look for other options as well.