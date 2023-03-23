Tottenham lining up swoop for Stuttgart star Borna Sosa

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly contemplating a summer swoop for Vfb Stuttgart full-back Borna Sosa, as per the German outlet Sport Bild.

The 25-year-old joined the Bundesliga side back in 2018 from GNK Dinamo Zagreb in a £7m deal and since moving to the Mercedes Benz Arena, he has established himself as a key first-team member.

Despite Stuttgart’s slump, sitting at the bottom of the table this season, the left-back has been enjoying a stellar campaign, scoring two goals and notching up six assists in 18 league appearances.

After displaying impressive performances in recent months, the defender has attracted the attention of several big European clubs with Tottenham the latest to have registered their interest.

Sport Witness cites and translates the print version of Sport Bild as saying that Sosa is willing to leave Stuttgart in order to take the next step in his career and Tottenham are open to purchasing the Croatian in the summer.

Sosa to Tottenham

The report further claims that Stuttgart want at least £18m to let their star man – who still has more than two years left in his current contract – leave this summer. But, with the German club in danger of relegation, they could be forced to cash-in for a cut-price deal if they fail to stay up.

However, Bild claims that Tottenham are likely to face tough competition from Real Sociedad and Sevilla in securing the Croatian’s signature as both Spanish clubs are also plotting a swoop for him this summer.

Bolstering the left-back position will be a wise decision for Spurs as they currently lack quality in that area. Ivan Perisic was signed to address that issue but the 34-year-old has been struggling to showcase his best since joining the club, in addition, he is a short-term acquisition and Tottenham need a long-term solution.

On the other hand, Ryan Sessegnon hasn’t been able to develop his career, while Ben Davies lacks the productivity going forward to play that role.

So, purchasing a new left-back would be a very good decision and Sosa could be a shrewd signing. But, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham formalise their interest in signing him at the end of this season.