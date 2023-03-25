Arsenal have to pay £35m to sign Rasmus Højlund

According to Italian website Tutto Atalanta, Arsenal have to pay £35 million to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Højlund.

The Danish youngster signed for Atalanta from Sturm Graz for £15 million in August 2022 and he has seen plenty of playing time since the World Cup.

Overall, he has 8 goals and 2 assists in 25 games for the Italian club and Tutto Atalanta claim that he is already attracting a lot of Premier League interest.

As per the Italian source, Arsenal are interested in signing the 20-year-old but Atalanta will want at least £35m to sell in the summer, while they’ll face competition from Newcastle United and Everton.

Potential

Højlund has been described as the ‘next Haaland’ by Goal.com and there are many similarities. He is left-footed and possesses a strong physical presence.

The Dane is also gifted with raw pace. He has yet to make a big impression at club level but recently scored a stellar hat-trick for his country against Finland.

Arsenal are deemed to be interested in signing him this summer but there is a big question mark over how he could fit in the first-team squad next season.

The London giants should have no trouble in meeting the financial demands of Atalanta and the player but they don’t seem to require another centre-forward.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have been the main men up front for Arsenal this season but there is another glowing talent in their ranks in Folarin Balogun.

Balogun has already notched up 18 goals for the campaign with Reims in the French top tier and he will want assurances of minutes on his return to the club.

Unless Arsenal are planning to sell Nketiah or Balogun, it seems unlikely that Højlund will move to the English capital from Bergamo at the end of the season.

Newcastle United could benefit the most from this. They are still looking for another top-class talent to compete with Alexander Isak for the striker’s role.