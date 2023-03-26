Tottenham eye summer move for James Ward-Prowse

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Ward-Prowse has been linked with a move away from the Saints following his impressive displays at St Mary’s Stadium this season in the Premier League.

The online news portal claims the 28-year-old will leave Southampton if they get relegated and they languish bottom of the league table with 23 points, just two points above the relegation zone after playing 28 matches so far.

Ward-Prowse joined the Southampton Academy at age eight and has since risen through the youth rank and now features for the first team. He has racked up 333 appearances in all competitions for Southampton, scored 47 times, and provided 38 appearances in the process.

This season, the England international has been ever-present for the Saints across all competitions – featuring in 35 games and making 12 goal contributions. He is known as a dead ball expert as he is closing in on David Beckham’s record of the most free-kick goals in the Premier League.

Ward-Prowse has netted 17 free-kick goals, just one behind Beckham’s tally of 18 with his latest against Chelsea in the Premier League last month at Stamford Bridge. His creativity in the middle of the park could make him an ideal signing for Spurs at the end of the season.

Reinforcement

Tottenham have been linked with a move for several midfielders including Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, Sporting’s Manuel Ugarte, and Leicester City ace James Maddison but Ward-Prowse has now emerged as a potential target.

According to Football Insider, the Englishman’s current contract with Southampton will expire in 2026, however, he will leave the club if they suffer relegation and Spurs are ‘likely’ to make a move to sign him this summer.

Ward-Prowse is valued at £33.5m by Transfermarkt but and he would be a bargain signing for Tottenham if they could land him for that kind of figure at the end of the season.

Tottenham’s top priority is to keep Harry Kane in the summer and and they will offer him a new contract to fend off interest from rival clubs, however signing a midfielder could also be on the cards for the club and Ward-Prowse would be a terrific addition.

