Tottenham battle Manchester United to sign Marc Guehi

Tottenham Hotspur want to bolster their defence this summer and they have earmarked Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi as one of their top targets, according to a report from FootballTransfers.

The Evening Standard reported back in February that the former Chelsea product is on Spurs’ radar, and Football Transfers have backed those claims.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs, including Manchester United, but Spurs are “closest to concluding a deal” for the Ivory Coast defender, according to the report.

Football Transfers quotes journalist Steve Kay as claiming Tottenham are willing to pay £45m for Guehi but Palace are demanding a fee in the region of £65m, which means the north London outfit are £20m short of matching the player’s valuation.

Defensive reinforcement

Adding a quality centre-back is a priority for Spurs as they are looking for a young defender who can be a reliable partner alongside Cristian Romero.

Davinson Sanchez has been at the club since 2016 but he hasn’t been able to hit the high standards expected of him. The club could also be looking to find a long-term replacement for Eric Dier who is primarily a central midfielder playing in centre-back role.

Guehi joined Palace in the summer of 2021 and made 42 appearances in all competitions last season. He has made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles already and has looked in terrific form.

Averaging 3.7 clearances per game and managing nearly 87% passing accuracy, he could be an asset for both Tottenham or indeed Man Utd.

The Red Devils could also be looking to bolster their defensive options in the summer. Harry Maguire, the most expensive defender in Premier League history, is facing an uncertain future while Victor Lindelof could be sold as well. It will be interesting to see if Man Utd would be prepared to pay a massive fee for Guehi, but they will no doubt check out other options as well.

Guehi’s price tag could be a big obstacle for Spurs which could force them to look for options elsewhere. FootballTransfers have claimed that Tottenham have recently enquired about Aymeric Laporte and Pau Torres, but the Palace defender would be a better option.

The Eagles are under no pressure to sell their key defender, but if Roy Hodgson fails to keep them up this season, Guehi is almost certain to depart Selhurst Park.