Tottenham express interest in signing Manuel Ugarte

According to the Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte in the summer transfer window.

Spurs are expected to be one of the busiest sides at the end of the season as they look to bolster their squad in a bid to compete with the best teams in Europe as well as in the Premier League.

Ugarte has emerged as a target and the newspaper claims Tottenham scouts have been monitoring his performances in recent months. In addition, the 21-year-old’s agent is understood to have opened talks with the North Londoners in recent weeks to discuss a potential move.

It’s believed that Sporting don’t want to lose Ugarte this summer and his current contract is set to expire in 2026. He was first linked with a move to Tottenham in the winter transfer window but Sporting did not receive any concrete offer.

Ugarte is back on the radar of Spurs – who are keen on reinforcing their midfield options despite having the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Oliver Skipp, and Yves Bissouma.

The Uruguay midfielder has become one of the emerging talents in the Primeira Liga this season following his excellent displays in the middle of the park, racking up 37 appearances in all competitions as Sporting lie 4th in the league table with 50 points after 24 matches played so far.

Reinforcement

According to the Mirror, Ugarte has a buyout clause of around £20m but Sporting are keen to negotiate a new deal which would see that figure become much higher with several clubs also showing interest in signing him.

The Mirror says Tottenham could strike a deal with Sporting if they agree to loan the youngster back to the Portuguese outfit for next season – although they may also have to pay above and beyond his current buy-out clause to fend off competition from rival clubs.

Newcastle United and Barcelona are monitoring the situation and could make a move for the South American midfielder in the summer as both clubs look to bring in elite talents.

Tottenham have been linked with a move for a host of midfielders including Sofyan Amrabat, James Maddison Naby Keita, and James Ward-Prowse but could go all out and sign Ugarte if they decide to step-up their interest.

