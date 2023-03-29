Fabrizio Romano gives update on Man Utd’s pursuit of Kim Min-jae

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United are still pursuing a move for Kim Min-jae but are one of many clubs ‘monitoring’ the situation. The 26-year-old joined Napoli from Fenerbahce last summer and has enjoyed an outstanding debut campaign in Italy.

Napoli are 19 points clear atop of Serie A with the best defensive record this season (16) and Kim has featured in 26 of their 27 league games, amassing 2282 minutes of football from a possible 2430.

The South Korean international is fourth in the squad for tackles per game (1.6), first for interceptions per game (1.2), first for clearances per game (3.9), first for shots blocked per game (1.0), and has been dribbled past only three times, so it’s easy to see why United would want him.

Erik ten Hag isn’t short of centre-backs, however, with Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones, but a number of his defenders have uncertain futures.

Maguire is no longer commanding a starting place and has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford. Lindelof has played even less due to injury, so he might want a move to get regular playing time. Jones has struggled with injuries for years and is out of contract this summer.

Kim would be a fantastic replacement for Jones, but it remains to be seen if he’d join a side that aren’t guaranteeing him a regular spot in the XI. The 26-year-old might find himself behind Martinez and Varane in the pecking order at Man Utd next season, so another suitor might be a more attractive proposition.

And while a talented centre-back, Ten Hag might feel he has enough in defence with Maguire and Lindelof providing backup. United are only ninth in the table for goals conceded (35), but no side have shipped fewer goals on home soil than the Red Devils (8 goals).

So Romano says Manchester United are interested in Kim, but he didn’t say an offer was on the horizon. Ten Hag’s decision to sign another centre-back must factor in the future of existing players. If United do want the South Korean international, his release clause is just shy of €50m (£44m) – a lofty price for somebody who isn’t likely to start every week.