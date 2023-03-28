Man Utd ready to dig deep to sign Chelsea target Osimhen

Manchester United are reportedly ready to dig deep to sign Chelsea target and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen this summer, as per the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 24-year-old has been enjoying a stellar campaign at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this term, making 29 goal contributions in as many games in all competitions.

The forward has been the mainstay of Azzurri’s success this season, helping his side in reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history and also maintaining the Serie A title charge.

Having impressed in the Napoli colours this term, the Nigerian has caught the attention of several big clubs around Europe with Man Utd and Chelsea among those to have registered their interest.

According to the report by Gazzetta dello Sport, Man Utd are ready to break the bank to lure Osimhen away from Napoli to strengthen their attacking department for next season.

It has recently been reported that Napoli don’t want to sell Osimhen – who still has more than two years left in his current contract – but if they are forced to cash-in then they would ask a fee of around £132m. So, Osimhen would be a very expensive option for Man Utd if they opt to push forward with this deal.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are set to face a stern challenge from English rivals Chelsea in getting any potential deal done for the Nigerian as the Blues are also keen on purchasing the highly talented forward.

It has been suggested that although United signed Wout Weghorst on a six-month loan deal to add depth to the attacking department this winter, they are unlikely to purchase him permanently at the end of this season. So, they are exploring the possibility of strengthening their number nine position by signing a proven goal-scorer.

Osimhen is now emerging as a serious target for Man Utd, however, Chelsea are also keen on purchasing a new striker this summer as they are looking to address their goal-scoring issues.

Osimhen has already proved his worth at the highest level. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Chelsea if either club can manage to get this deal done at the end of this season.