Man Utd battling Chelsea for Denzel Dumfries

Erik ten Hag isn’t short of right-backs at Manchester United with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot at his disposal, but the Dutch coach could be eyeing a replacement for the former if reports are to be believed.

Wan-Bissaka has made 22 appearances in all competitions this campaign, but he’s only featured in the Premier League when Dalot has been suspended or injured, so he’s unlikely to be a regular at United next season.

Cristian Giudici of Calciomercato says the Red Devils are interested in Denzel Dumfries and may have to battle Chelsea for his signature. The 26-year-old joined Inter Milan from PSV Eindhoven in 2021 and has gone on to make 78 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals with 13 assists.

Dumfries, who has two-and-a-half years remaining on his deal at Inter, has made 33 appearances across the board this season, scoring two goals with six assists. He looked a beast in Serie A earlier in the campaign but has endured a dip in form since the turn of the year, resulting in him being dropped in January, so will United really match his £53m asking price?

Wan-Bissaka is out of contract in 2024 and could leave United on a free transfer next year if he doesn’t put pen to paper on an extension. The 25-year-old made just one league appearance before December and has started just one of their last five games right now, so his future is somewhat up in the air.

Wan-Bissaka made seven consecutive league appearances in late-December, January and early-February while Dalot was suspended and later injured, but Ten Hag brought the Portuguese international back when he recovered while Wan-Bissaka has returned to the bench.

Dumfries’ lofty asking price might be a stumbling block for United, however, as Ten Hag is desperate to sign Harry Kane and might spend every penny of his summer transfer budget bringing the Tottenham Hotspur striker to Old Trafford. Paying £53m for a third right-back in the squad wouldn’t be the best use of money.

Chelsea’s interest might also be a problem as the Blues are willing to spend large sums of money on their transfer targets. Time will tell.