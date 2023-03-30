Tottenham keeping close tabs on Mason Mount

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in the upcoming window.

According to The Athletic, several Premier League clubs including Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United have also been monitoring his situation since last summer.

Tottenham have also shown an interest in the England midfielder while Arsenal could also join the race. The Gunners need a solid no.8 next season and they are well aware of Mount’s pedigree.

However, the report claims that it’s Liverpool who appear to be in the strongest position to lure Mount away from Stamford Bridge.

Mount is entering the final year of his deal at Chelsea, but the Blues are still expected to demand a fee of around £70 million for the midfielder. But realistically, whether they will get that amount remains to be seen.

Spurs move unlikely

It is really hard to see Spurs spending anything like £70m to sign a player who is inside the final year of his deal. Moreover, the club appear to be in mess at the moment following the departure of Antonio Conte, and the global ban for Fabio Paratici.

The club’s managing director of football was previously banned in Italy and now it has been extended worldwide. He will have to step away from his job after Fifa imposed an extended ban on him after he was found guilty of false accounting at his former club Juventus.

Tottenham need a new manager to move in a fresh direction. Spurs will look for a creative midfielder and Mount fits the bill. He is hard-working and has got loads of Premier League experience – but will Chelsea allow him to move to another London rival?

Liverpool will undergo a midfield revamp in the summer window with the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner set to depart. Arthur Melo will return to Juventus while young faces are needed with Jordan Henderson and Thiago fast approaching the end of their careers.

Chelsea will not want Mount to leave on a free transfer which means Liverpool have a good opportunity to secure a blockbuster move for the 24-year-old midfielder.