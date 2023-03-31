Tottenham eye shock move for Man Utd’s David de Gea

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a shock move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in the summer transfer window due to his ongoing contract situation, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The online news portal claims Spurs see De Gea as an ideal replacement for club captain Hugo Lloris – who has committed numerous errors this season.

The Spain international has come under the spotlight in the last few days after it was reported that he has rejected Man Utd’s latest contract offer, however, talks remain ongoing.

The 32-year’s current deal will expire in the summer, meaning that he could walk away as a free agent – having joined the Red Devils from Atletico Madrid in 20211.

De Gea signed a new deal in 2019 that made him the club’s highest-paid player as well as one of the Premier League’s top earner on £375,000 per week.

It is believed that Man Utd have asked the Spaniard to take a pay cut to stay at the club, but according to The Athletic, while De Gea is willing to accept a lower salary, he deemed the club’s first proposal earlier this week as insufficient.

He has been one of the faithful servants at Man Utd, featuring in 529 appearances across all competitions and keeping 183 clean sheets in the process. This season, he has racked up 42 appearances and kept 18 clean sheets as he helped the club win the Carabao Cup by beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final.

Competition

According to Fichajes, Tottenham are now eyeing a shock move for De Gea but will face stiff competition for his signature from Bayern Munich. The Germans consider the experienced shot-stopper as the ideal competition for Manuel Neuer – who has been plagued by persistent injuries this season.

Neuer also criticised the Bundesliga giants for firing goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic in January and the club expressed their displeasure about his comments. Bayern have now set their sights on bringing in a new goalkeeper to replace him and have already signed Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach in January, but it appears they want another goalkeeper this summer.

Tottenham have been linked with a host of goalkeepers including David Raya, Robert Sanchez, Jordan Pickford and Emiliano Martinez but De Gea could represent a cheaper option with his contract expiring in June.

De Gea, who is valued at just £13m by Transfermarkt, would be a good addition to the Spurs if they could get their man. He said in his latest interview that he’s happy at Man Utd and just focused on the upcoming games.

“I’ve been here many, many years, enjoying every moment in this club playing many games. Of course it’s great to be here, it’s a massive club and I love the club and I’m really happy here, of cours,” He told Sky Sports. “It’s been the same over the years, there’s a lot of noise around the club but players just focus on games, especially the one we have on Sunday – a massive game for us because we want to finish in the top four. “Like I say, we have many, many games so I think we have to be really, really caring on training, recovering well, helping the team and that’s the most important thing, more than contracts or anything.”

Read more: Liverpool steal march on Tottenham after opening talks to sign £22m star – report