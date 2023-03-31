Liverpool open talks to sign Tottenham target Sofyan Amrabat

Liverpool have reportedly opened negotiations to sign Tottenham Hotspur target and Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, as per the French outlet Footmercato.

The 26-year-old has been attracting a lot of interest from big European clubs after impressing for Morocco at last year’s Qatar World Cup. The midfielder was a mainstay of Walid Regregui’s team who finished fourth at the competition.

Amrabat was heavily linked with a move away from Fiorentina in January but a deal never materialised. However, a summer move could be on the cards as the African – valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt – has entered the final 16 months of his current contract and hasn’t signed an extension with Vincenzo Italiano’s side yet.

According to the report by Footmercato, Liverpool are interested in signing Amrabat and have held talks with the player’s representatives over a potential summer move to Anfield.

However, the report claims that the Merseyside club are set to face tough competition from Tottenham Hotspur in getting any potential deal done for Amrabat as the north London club are also keen on signing the highly-rated midfielder.

Battle

If the midfielder doesn’t sign a new deal over the coming months then Italiano’s side will be forced to cash-in before his price plummets. It appears Liverpool and Tottenham are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign the Fiorentina ace in a cut-price deal this summer.

After struggling to showcase their best this season, it has been suggested that the Merseyside club are keen on revamping their squad this summer and freshening up the engine room is high on Jurgen Klopp’s agenda. Several players have been linked with a move to Anfield ahead of the summer window with Amrabat now emerging as a serious target.

On the other hand, it has been reported that Spurs are also keen on strengthening their squad for next season. But, the north Londoners are currently without a manager following Antonio Conte’s departure, so their uncertain position may hamper them in any transfer dealings.

Therefore, Liverpool could be a better destination for Amrabat over Tottenham, but we’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks.