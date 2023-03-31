Chelsea one of the most interested in Alejandro Balde

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Chelsea are one of the most interested clubs in signing Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde this summer.

Barcelona have been in contract discussions with the left-back for a number of months but they have yet to convince him to commit his long-term future.

His current contract expires in June next year and as per Sport, Chelsea have made contact with his agent Jorge Mendes over a possible transfer in the summer.

The London giants are deemed as one of the ‘most interested’ clubs in the 19-year-old, who could be sold in the next transfer window if he does not renew his deal.

Replacement

Chelsea currently have Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella as their left-back choices. Chilwell has impressed since his injury comeback but speculation over his future remains.

Manchester City were keen on landing him during his time at Leicester City and it has been reported by The Athletic that they have a ‘genuine interest’ in signing him again.

If Chilwell heads for the exit door, Chelsea will need a quality replacement. Balde could be an excellent long-term signing. He has already established himself as a key player.

Balde has registered six assists in 33 appearances for Barcelona this season. The teenager has managed to displace Jordi Alba who was an undisputed starter for a decade.

According to Transfermarkt, the youngster is currently valued at £26 million but the Catalan giants could look for a higher sum to part ways with his services this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can land his signature. If Barcelona place him in the transfer market, a number of other European clubs could also enter the hunt.

Arsenal and Newcastle United were both linked with the Spaniard earlier in January and they could be lucrative destinations for the player with European football.

Chelsea, on the other hand, may not be in Europe next season. They are four points behind seventh-placed Brighton for the final European spot, having played two games more.

They can qualify for the Champions League by winning it this campaign but that seems an improbable task. They face a difficult task against Real Madrid in the quarter-final tie.