Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool and Arsenal target Jesper Lindstrom would cost £35m

Fabrizio Romano has shared that “it’s true” that several Premier League clubs have been informed about Jesper Lindstrom, amid strong links with a move to Arsenal and Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Writing on Caughtoffisde, the Guardian journalist has suggested that he’s not aware of any bids for the 23-year-old at the moment, but at the same time, he won’t deny information from other sources.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg shared on Twitter that Liverpool are “highly interested” in the player, while the German club are open to letting him go. The Reds have joined Arsenal in the race, with reports suggesting both clubs have already made contact over a move.

Plettenberg added that Frankfurt are seeking a fee of around £44 million, but a “realistic” fee for the player would be anywhere between £30.8 million and £35.2 million.

“There has been some strong speculation about Arsenal and Liverpool being in contact over trying to sign Jesper Lindstrom from Eintracht Frankfurt,” wrote Romano.

“I’d never deny info from others; can just say that I’m told it’s true that Premier League clubs are informed on Lindstrom but I’m not aware of proposals, bids or advanced negotiations yet. Price tag could be around €40m.”

Superb addition

Lindstrom has managed nine goals and four assists in 31 games this season, and he would be available at an affordable price.

The attacking midfielder usually operates in the no 10 role, but Liverpool probably will use him in central midfield should he make the move. As far as Arsenal are concerned, they are stacked with gifted attacking midfielders, but there’s no harm in adding depth and quality in that position.

The Gunners rather need a box-to-box central midfielder, someone like Declan Rice or Jude Bellingham, and they should focus their attention on getting either of them. Lindstrom is a fantastic player but he’s someone Arsenal desperately need.

It’s an open secret that Liverpool will look to bolster their midfield this summer. The likes of Mason Mount, Matheus Nunes, Conor Gallagher and Bellingham have been linked with a move as Jurgen Klopp looks to revamp the midfield after a disappointing campaign.

With Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Arthur heading for the exit, the Reds can afford to sign an attacking midfielder central midfielder, and Lindstrom fits the bill.