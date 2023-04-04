Tottenham keen on Leicester City star James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is keen to bring James Maddison to the north London club in the summer window, as per The Daily Mail.

While there are suggestions that Spurs could look to appoint Brendan Rodgers as their next manager, it seems Levy wants someone else from Leicester instead.

Spurs sacked Antonio Conte last month and they are yet to appoint a new permanent manager, while the Foxes parted ways with Rodgers last week after a disappointing campaign.

The report claims that irrespective of becomes the next boss, Tottenham have earmarked Maddison as their prime target and the hierarchy is “ready to deliver”. However, they are expected to face tough competition from Premier League rivals, Newcastle United.

Stellar addition

Maddison would be a terrific signing for the club. The 26-year-old midfielder would bring much-needed creativity to the middle of the park and could forge a strong partnership with Harry Kane.

He joined the Foxes in 2018 from Norwich City and has managed 194 appearances in all competitions, scoring 54 goals. Leicester won’t sell on the cheap with Football Insider suggesting it will take an offer worth up to £70m to persuade them to cash-in.

Known for his creativity, he would add a different dimension to the side, but can Spurs lure him if they fail to secure Champions League football?

Moreover, the idea of bringing Maddison to line-up alongside Kane could backfire. First of all, there is no guarantee that Kane will stay at the club beyond the summer, and secondly, it is not a smart idea to go after a player without the consent of the would-be new manager.

The summer window is going to be massive for Tottenham as they need to develop a team that can challenge for European places. Most importantly, they need to appoint the right manager and back him properly in the market.

The north London outfit could also look to sign a new defender with Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace being targeted. They are looking to sign a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris, and Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is emerging as a top candidate.