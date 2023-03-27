Tottenham lead race to sign Marc Guehi

Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign Crystal Palace defender and Man Utd target Marc Guehi, according to Football Insider.

Earlier this month, Football Transfers reported that the Palace centre-back is emerging as one of Tottenham’s top targets this summer, and now Football Insider have backed those claims.

Spurs are looking to sign a left-sided centre-back in the summer, and Fabio Paratichi sees Guehi as a hugely exciting prospect. He wants to bring him to the north London club but it would take a big money offer to land the 22-year-old.

Palace are demanding a fee of unto £60 million for their star player, as per the report, but they know that the defender’s asking price will be slashed if they suffer relegation.

Tottenham confirmed on Sunday night that Antonio Conte has left the club after a mutual agreement, and it appears that Paratichi has already earmarked Guehi as part of the club’s project under a new manager.

The north Londoners, however, are not alone in the race as Football Insider says Manchester United are also showing a keen interest in Guehi – although they only see him as a back-up option to other major defensive targets.

Chance for Spurs?

The Red Devils will be looking to ship out some of their senior players like Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly (currently on loan), or Victor Lindelof and they can make room for new faces at the back. Guehi has done incredibly well in the Premier League for Palace, but Man Utd probably would be able to lure other top targets with Champions League football to offer.

Tottenham need to bolster their defence badly. Cristian Romero has been outstanding but he needs a reliable partner alongside him. Davinson Sanchez has been at the club for a while but he hasn’t been able to hit the top-form expected of him.

Guehi has made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles already. He averages 3.7 clearances per game and manages nearly 87% passing accuracy – and the numbers only suggest how good a player he is.

He can be an asset for Spurs but his price-tag could be a major stumbling block. Unless Palace get relegated, both Spurs and Man Utd would have to pay big money to lure him away from Selhurst Park.