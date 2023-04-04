Manchester United predicted line-up against Brentford

After an agonising defeat against Newcastle United, Man Utd will welcome Brentford to Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

Erik ten Hag’s side displayed a lacklustre performance away at St. James’ Park last weekend and ended up losing the game 2-0. Following that defeat, they have now dropped out of the top four, sitting fifth in the table on goal difference.

So, Man Utd will be desperate to clinch a victory in this game to regain their place in the top four and return to winning ways.

However, coming away victorious won’t be easy against Brentford as the Bees have been enjoying a brilliant campaign this term and they will also be looking to earn all three points tomorrow in their quest of achieving European football next season.

Expected Man Utd line-up

David de Gea displayed yet another brilliant performance last time out and he is guaranteed to start between the sticks for United tomorrow. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are expected to keep hold of their places in the starting eleven versus Thomas Frank’s side.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt – should return in the right-back position, replacing Diogo Dalot, after recovering from an illness that kept him out last weekend and Luke Shaw could start on the opposite side. Meaning Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Tyrell Malacia will commence on the bench.

Casemiro still has to remain sidelined for the upcoming two fixtures due to suspension. So, Scott McTominay could continue as the holding midfielder for Man Utd despite a poor performance last weekend. Marcel Sabitzer may start alongside the Scotsman in the engine room, leaving Fred on the bench once again.

Bruno Fernandes is expected to continue in the advanced midfield role for United, while Marcus Rashford and Antony could commence on either flank. Wout Weghorst might continue in the number nine role despite enduring a tough time in the last game as Anthony Martial isn’t fit enough to play the full 90 minutes. So, Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga will have to settle for a place on the bench alongside Martial.

Ten Hag has alluded that Christian Eriksen is edging closer towards returning to full fitness after recovering from an ankle issue, but he is not ready enough to be involved in this encounter. So, the Dane will miss out on tomorrow’s game along with Alejandro Garnacho and Donny van de Beek.