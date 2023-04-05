Arsenal could return for Amadou Onana

Arsenal have made it a transfer priority to strengthen the midfield this summer and Het Nieuwsblad (h/t Sport Witness ) say one player they are eyeing a move for is Amadou Onana.

The 21-year-old joined Everton from LOSC Lille last summer and has gone on to make 29 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal with one assist. The Toffees are in a relegation battle this season, but Onana’s performances have been one positive.

Het Nieuwsblad say the Belgian international caught the eye of Arsenal in January and was given the chance to switch clubs before the winter transfer window shut, but their pursuit failed and he remained at Goodison Park until the end of the season.

Arsenal might try again over the summer, however, as Onana may be open to a departure when the season comes to a close. Arsenal could win the title while the Blues are still in danger of going down, so the 21-year-old might feel the grass is greener on the other side.

Whether he’d walk into the side remains to be seen, however, as Mikel Arteta has Thomas Partey and Jorginho providing protection in front of the defence. Onana might be a replacement for Mohamed Elneny who has spent the season sidelined with injury.

The 30-year-old, who joined Arsenal from FC Basel in 2016, has made only eight appearances in 2022/23, so his days might be numbered. Elneny is out of contract in 2024 and is unlikely to sign a new deal if he’s hardly playing, so Arsenal might want to cash in while he still has value.

Everton paid around (€35m) £31m for Onana last year, but his market value is around £37m according to Transfermarkt. As per WhoScored, the Belgian would be first in the Arsenal squad for tackles per game (2.3), first for interceptions per game (1) and second for fouls won per game (1.6), so he’d be a fantastic addition.

Arsenal need depth in the squad to challenge on all fronts next season, so they need cover in all positions. Onana would be an improvement on Elneny, so time will tell if Arteta makes a move in the coming months. Everton have him tied down until 2027 but are powerless to keep him if the league leaders make an approach.