Man Utd in fight with Chelsea over a deal for Mamardashvili

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Chelsea over a deal to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer, as per the Spanish outlet COPE.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise after joining Los Ches during the summer of 2021. He was initially signed for Valencia’s B team but, luck was on his side as he was called upon to start the 2021/22 La Liga season opener due to the first and second-choice goalkeeper Jasper Cillesen and Jaume Doménech’s injury absence.

Mamardashvili displayed an impressive debut performance for Valencia, keeping a clean-sheet and he has now established himself as their number-one goalkeeper at Estadio Mestalla.

The Georgian’s excellent recent performances have caught the attention of several big European clubs with Man Utd and Chelsea among those to have registered their interest.

According to the report by COPE, Man Utd have identified Mamardashvili as a serious option to strengthen their goalkeeping position and they have already opened negotiations with the player’s representatives over a potential summer move.

Battle

However, the report claims that Man Utd will face tough competition from Chelsea to get any potential deal done for the 22-year-old as the Blues are ‘very interested’ in signing the youngster and they have also made contact with the player’s entourage over a possible switch.

Mamardashvili still has more than four years left in his current contract and has an £87m release clause included in his deal. So, Valencia are in no rush to let their star man leave over the coming months but, with Los Ches in danger of relegation, sitting just ahead of the bottom three on the head-to-head rule. They could be forced to sell him in a cut-price fee if they fail to stay in La Liga next season.

Erik ten Hag is reportedly looking to bring in a new goalkeeper to challenge David de Gea for the number-one spot. United have been linked with a few options ahead of the summer window with Mamardashvili now emerging as a serious target.

On the other hand, Chelsea are planning to sign a replacement for Edouard Mendy – who is willing to move away from Stamford Bridge in search of regular playing time.

Mamardashvili, standing at 6ft 5in tall, is an excellent shot-stopper and also brilliant in the air. But, there is a question mark about his ability to play out from the back.

However, he is still young and has plenty of time on his side to improve his passing skills. So, the Georgian could be a solid signing for Man Utd or Chelsea with the view of a long-term future if either club manage to get this deal done this summer.