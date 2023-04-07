Manchester United predicted line-up vs Everton

Manchester United are set to host relegation-threatened Everton in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

Following a three-game winless streak in the league, Erik ten Hag’s side returned to winning ways in midweek after a narrow 1-0 victory over Brentford.

So, having slipped out of the top four momentarily, Man Utd have now regained their place in the Champions League spots and they will be looking to extend the gap from the fifth-placed Tottenham by defeating the Toffees this weekend.

Man Utd are red hot favourites to come away with all three points from this encounter especially considering their impressive home form, losing only one game in the Premier League this season.

However, Everton – who are currently just above the relegation zone on goal difference – will be desperate to clinch a positive result tomorrow, given a defeat in this fixture means they may end up in the bottom three.

Expected Man Utd line-up

Erik ten Hag doesn’t like to make changes to his winning combination so he is expected to go with a similar first eleven that defeated Brentford in midweek.

David de Gea is set to continue between the sticks for United, while Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are likely to be the centre-back pairing. Meaning Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will be among the substitutes once again.

Luke Shaw limped off after sustaining a hamstring issue against the Bees. However, in a huge boost to United, The Times has reported that the 27-year-old’s injury isn’t anything serious and he may return to action soon – although he is set to be sidelined tomorrow. So, Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia will be the full-backs for Man Utd against Sean Dyche’s side.

This will be the fourth and final game of Casemiro’s domestic suspension and therefore, he is not in contention for this game. Scott McTominay is likely to continue as the holding midfielder, while Marcel Sabitzer and Bruno Fernandes are expected to complete the midfield three for Man United, leaving Fred on the bench once again.

Christian Eriksen’s return to full training is a huge boost for the Red Devils and the Dane will be back in the squad tomorrow – although he’ll probably have to make do with a place on the bench. Ten Hag isn’t expected to make any changes to his front three from midweek so Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony would start.

Meaning Anthony Martial, Facundo Pellistri and Wout Weghorst will be among the substitutes. Alejandro Garnacho remains sidelined with an ankle issue along with Donny van de Beek.