Man Utd have Moises Caicedo on transfer shortlist

Manchester United want to sign a central midfielder this summer as there are a number of existing players who could be on their way out in the coming months – Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek and Marcel Sabitzer. And while the Red Devils would like Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, Mike McGrath of the Telegraph says are also eyeing Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 21-year-old joined the Seagulls from Independiente in 2021 and has gone on to make 42 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals with three assists. Caicedo has been a regular at the Amex Stadium this season and can stake a claim as one of the Premier League’s best defensive-midfielders based on WhoScored statistics, so it’s easy to see why United would want him.

The Ecuadorian international is joint-fourth in the league for tackles per game (3) and joint-fourth for interceptions per game (1.6) while averaging more than one chance created per game (1.2). Caicedo is talented but won’t come cheap as Brighton have him tied down until 2027. According to Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider, the 21-year-old has a £90m asking price which may thin the field of interested clubs, but Man United may need him.

Casemiro is their first-choice as a defensive-midfielder while Fred provides makeshift cover, but McTominay’s days might be numbered due to inconsistent playing time this season. The 26-year-old has started just four league games since October while being linked with a move away this summer, so this might be his final campaign in Manchester.

Van de Beek will almost certainly leave as he’s on the periphery in the North-West. The 25-year-old has made one league appearance in 2023, amassing 292 minutes of football across the board, so it’s hard to see him staying.

Caicedo would be a stellar upgrade if Manchester United were willing to match his valuation. Brighton are seventh in the table and within reach of making Europe next season, but would the Ecuadorian turn down Champions League football at Old Trafford?

The Seagulls won’t be happy at the prospect of losing another talented star just two years after signing him, after seeing Ben White, Dan Burn, Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma, Leandro Trossard, and manager Graham Potter get snapped up since Caicedo arrived, but they stand to make a big profit on the €5m (£3m) paid.