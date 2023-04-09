[Teams] Liverpool vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Arsenal are at Anfield this afternoon to take on Liverpool knowing they need a win to restore their eight point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp has recalled Trent Alexander-Arnold to start at right-back while Andrew Robertson also comes in to start at left-back. Virgil van Dijk recovers from illness to start alongside Ibrahima Konate with Joel Matip dropping to the bench.

Fabinho anchors the midfield for Liverpool once again while Jordan Henderson gets another start for the Reds. Curtis Jones gets the nod to join them in the middle of the park with Thiago Alcantara only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Mohamed Salah starts on the right side of the Liverpool attack and he’s joined by Cody Gakpo. Diogo Jota also gets a start so Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez have to settle for places among the substitutes.

Arsenal have been dealt a major blow as William Saliba isn’t involved in the matchday squad having failed to recover from a back injury that’s kept him out of the last two games. Rob Holding keeps his place alongside Gabriel in defence.

Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko continue in the full-back positions for Arsenal so Kieran Tierney misses out once again. Thomas Partey starts in midfield along with Granit Xhaka while Martin Odegaard captains the Gunners this afternoon.

Bukayo Saka was only named on the bench for the win over Leeds United last weekend due to illness. However, he’s fit to return to the starting eleven at Anfield. Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus keep their places so Leandro Trossard is the man to make way.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Tsimikas, Nunez, Matip

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey; Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli; Jesus

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Trossard, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Walters.