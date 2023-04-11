Tottenham keen on signing Napoli star Alex Meret this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘determined’ to sign Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret in the upcoming summer window, as per the Italian outlet NapoliCalciolive.

It has been suggested that the North London club are exploring the possibility of signing a new shot-stopper as they are planning to bring in a long-term successor for Hugo Lloris. They have been linked with a few targets ahead of the summer window with Meret now emerging as a serious option.

The Napoli star has entered the final 16 months of his current contract but hasn’t signed an extension yet. So, if he doesn’t commit his future with Luciano Spaletti’s side over the coming months then the Azzurri could opt to cash-in before his price decreases.

According to the report by NapoliCalciolive, the Tottenham management team love Meret and they are ‘determined’ to sign him at the end of this season. The report further claims that Napoli could let their star man leave in the upcoming transfer window if they receive an offer of around £35m.

Meret to Tottenham

Meret has been enjoying a brilliant campaign at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this term, keeping 17 clean sheets with an excellent 74% saving rate per game in 37 appearances in all competitions.

The left-footed goalkeeper, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is an excellent shot-stopper and would be an identical replacement for Lloris if Tottenham were to be able to get this deal over the line.

However, there is a question mark regarding his ability to play out from the back, though he has sharpened up his passing skills under Luciano Spalletti’s management in recent campaigns.

Meret could be a very good signing for Tottenham should they manage to get this deal over the line at the end of this season. However, Spurs should focus on sorting out their vacant managerial position first before diving into transfer dealings.

So, it is going to be interesting to see who Tottenham appoint as their new manager and whether the new boss grants the club’s hierarchy to push forward with this deal and lure Meret to the newly renovated White Hart Lane at the end of this season.