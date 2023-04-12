Tottenham hold talks with agent of Giorgi Mamardashvili

Tottenham Hotspur have held talks with the agent of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili ahead of a possible summer transfer move, according to 90min.

The online news portal claims Mamardashvili’s representatives were in England last week to speak to several Premier League clubs including Spurs, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Leicester City.

Tottenham have linked with a host of shot-stoppers including David Raya, Robert Sanchez, Jordan Pickford, Emiliano Martinez, David de Gea, and Alex Meret, however, Mamardashvili has been identified as a potential transfer target.

Spurs are keen on replacing long-serving skipper Hugo Lloris, who is approaching the final 12 months of his contract. The former France international has struggled for consistency this season and has committed several errors in the top flight that has cost his side points.



The 36-year-old, who recently returned from injury, has conceded 37 goals in 29 matches across all competitions for the North Londoners this term as they lie fifth in the Premier League table with 53 points, three points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, having played a game more.

Lloris has been a faithful servant since joining the club from Lyon in 2012, but Spurs believe the time is right to find his replacement in the summer ahead of next season.

Reinforcement

Tottenham will face stiff competition for Mamardashvili’s signature from several English clubs, while the report says European clubs such as Atletico Madrid, AS Monaco, and AC Milan are also keen.

According to 90min, the Georgia international is determined to leave the La Liga side this summer and the club will not stand in his way. Valencia want £30m for the highly-rated shot-stopper but may ask for more from a La Liga club.

The 22-year-old’s current contract with Valencia will expire in 2027, having joined them in 2021 on loan from FC Locomotive Tbilisi before making his move permanent.

He has been one of the standout players for Valencia this season after a disappointing campaign as they languish in 18th position with 27 points, two points behind 17th placed Valladolid.

The Georgian has racked up 53 appearances in all competitions and kept 16 clean sheets in the process. This term, he has featured in 32 games across all competitions.

