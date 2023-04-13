Liverpool planning to ‘resurrect’ interest in Tchouameni

Liverpool are reportedly planning to reignite their interest in signing French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, as per the Mirror.

Having endured a woeful campaign this term, it has widely been suggested that the Merseyside club are keen on strengthening their squad this summer to challenge on all fronts once again from next season.

Revamping the engine room is Jurgen Klopp’s number one priority and Jude Bellingham was widely mentioned as the Reds’ primary target to freshen up their midfield.

But it has recently been reported that Liverpool have distanced themselves from making a summer swoop for the England international as they feel that the youngster would be too expensive. So, Liverpool have seemingly shifted their focus to alternative targets and Tchouameni is now emerging as a serious option.

The Reds hold a long-term interest in the France international as they were keen on signing Tchouameni at the beginning of this season. But, the midfielder opted to move to Real Madrid so Liverpool missed out on signing their key midfield target.

Tchouameni to Liverpool

However, according to the report by the Mirror, after Fabinho’s dip in form this season, Liverpool have identified holding midfield is an area that needs strengthening this summer. Klopp’s side have earmarked Tchouameni as an ideal option to replace the Brazilian so they are ready to ‘resurrect’ their interest in signing the France international.

The report further claims that Real Madrid could opt to cash-in on Tchouameni – who has struggled to find his feet in La Liga – and they may demand at least the £90m that they paid for him last summer. So, Liverpool will have to break the bank to get this deal over the line should they decide to formalise their interest.

Tchouameni initially started his life at the Spanish capital brilliantly and also secured his place in the defensive midfielder role following Casemiro’s departure. But, after returning from an injury problem, he has been struggling to regain his spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting eleven.

However, despite his recent struggles, Tchouameni is still deemed one of the best young midfielders in the world. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they manage to get this deal over the line at the end of this season.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool manage to finalise a move for Tchouameni if they decide to make a concrete approach to sign him at the end of this season.