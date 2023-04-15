Man Utd predicted line-up against Nottingham Forest

Following a disappointing 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the Europa League midweek, Man Utd will have to shift focus quickly on the Premier League as they take on Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a brilliant campaign so far this term and it has even been suggested that they are currently ahead of schedule in their rebuild under Erik ten Hag.

However, United have been struggling to perform at their best in recent weeks so, it appears that fatigue is creeping in due to a heavy fixture schedule. They have been playing twice every week since the resumption of club football following the World Cup break.

Therefore, it remains to be seen how Man Utd’s season unfolds from now and the end of this term as there is a real concern that their promising campaign may now derail, especially after growing injury problems.

Team News

Man Utd have been plagued with injury issues ahead of this encounter. It is already known that Donny van de Beek has been ruled out for the rest of this season after undergoing knee surgery and now Lisandro Martinez is also set to miss out for the remainder of this term having broken his metatarsal.

Raphael Varane will also remain sidelined for a few weeks after sustaining a foot injury in midweek. So, the Frenchman is set to miss out tomorrow along with Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford. Luke Shaw is in doubt ahead of this game due to a hamstring injury along with Scott McTominay – who was absent from the Europa League game due to an injury problem.

Expected Man Utd line-up

David de Gea is set to continue between the sticks for United tomorrow. After remaining on the periphery for the majority of this term, this is going to be the time for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof to shine as they are likely to play regularly over the coming weeks amid Varane and Martinez’s injury absence.

Diogo Dalot could return to the starting eleven, replacing Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, and Tyrell Malacia should be on the opposite flank.

Casemiro will return after a four-match domestic ban and he will be paired up with Bruno Fernandes at the heart of United’s midfield. Marcel Sabitzer could continue in the advanced midfielder role after scoring a brace against Sevilla, meaning Fred and Christian Eriksen will have to settle for a place on the bench.

Anthony Martial is expected to be given a breather tomorrow after making his first start since January in midweek so, Wout Weghorst should return to the starting eleven. Jadon Sancho and Antony would complete the front three for Man United therefore, Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga will be among the substitutes once again.