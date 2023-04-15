Arsenal enter race to sign Real Madrid ace Brahim Diaz



According to Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), Arsenal have entered the race to sign Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz this summer.

The Spaniard has been on loan at AC Milan since the summer of 2020. He initially signed for the Rossoneri for one season before rejoining them for another two years.

Milan don’t have the option to buy him this summer and Corriere dello Sport report that Arsenal are looking to take advantage over the situation after opening talks.

As per the outlet, the Gunners have asked for information on the former Manchester City graduate. Madrid are looking for at least £21 million to part ways with Diaz.

Talent

Diaz has produced a mixed bag of performances for Milan this season. In his 35 appearances, the 23-year-old has registered only 6 goals and 3 assists for the club.

As things stand, Milan are reluctant to meet Madrid’s asking price and this could directly benefit the Gunners who could look to add more depth ahead of next season.

Fabio Vieira was signed to provide competition to Martin Odegaard in the number 10 role last summer but the Portuguese has barely played in the Premier League.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lacked the trust in the young Portuguese and may want to recruit someone else in the transfer market to bolster the position.

Diaz does not have an overly impressive record but a move can’t be ruled out, considering Arteta’s former association with the Spaniard at Manchester City.

Arteta was the assistant manager at the Premier League holders when Diaz was coming through their academy. He could be tempted to reunite with the midfielder.

Diaz could also welcome the prospect of returning to England after failing to get his break at Man City.

Whether this has any impact on Vieira’s future is left to be seen. The Portuguese has played just 400 minutes in the top-flight since his switch from Porto last year.