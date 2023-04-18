Romano shares update on Man Utd and Chelsea target Axel Disasi

Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with a move for Monaco defender Axel Disasi, but Fabrizio Romano says there’s no concrete interest at the moment.

Football Insider reported on 16 April that the Red Devils are leading the race to sign the 25-year-old defender. Journalist Pete O’Rourke suggested that Chelsea and Man City have also registered interest in the centre-back, but United are favourites to sign him after Erik ten Hag sent multiple scouts to watch the player this season.

Writing for Caughtoffside, Romano claims that he has been told that there’s nothing concrete at this stage from Man Utd, and he’s not aware of any interest from Chelsea.

The player is valued at around £22m, as per transfermarkt, but Romano says Disasi’s price tag will be decided by the new Monaco director, and we’ve to wait to know his situation.

Romano wrote:

“I’m not aware of Chelsea interest in Axel Disasi, I’m told there’s nothing concrete at this stage. Manchester United have been linked as they sent their scouts to follow Disasi but nothing else at this stage. The player’s price tag will be decided by the new Monaco director; so we have to wait until that appointment is made to find out more.”

Too early

Romano is arguably one of the best journalists out there and he gets his reporting spot on almost every time. So, it can be safely assumed that Manchester United do have an interest in Disasi but we have to wait to see how it pans out. As for Chelsea, it seems they are now in the running right now.

The Red Devils do need to bolster their defence in the summer. Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly are all facing uncertain futures under Ten Hag and new faces are required as the Dutchman continues to rebuild the squad.

Disasi is a versatile defender who can play either side of a centre-back partnership and also as a right back. The Frenchman could be an interesting option for United, but it’s too early to say whether they will lure him to Old Trafford.