Tottenham can sign James Ward-Prowse for £50m this summer

Tottenham Hotspur can complete the signing of Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse for £50m in the summer transfer window, according to 90min.

The online news portal claims that a number of key Southampton players are expected to leave St. Mary’s if they get relegated including Kyle Walker-Peters, Mohammed Salisu, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Romeo Lavia, and Ward-Prowse.

These players are attracting interest from several clubs following their impressive performances this season, especially the England international who has been one of the standout midfielders in the top-flight this campaign.

The Saints are rock-bottom of the Premier League table with just 23 points from 31 games and are four points behind 17th-placed Everton having won just one of their last eight league games.

Ward-Prowse, who joined the Southampton Academy at age eight, has made 402 appearances for the Saints, scored 55 goals, and registered 51 assists across all competitions.

This term, the 28-year-old has racked up 38 appearances and made 12 goal contributions for the relegation-threatened side with just seven matches left to play in the Premier League. He is well-known as a dead ball expert as he is closing in on David Beckham’s record [18] of the most free-kick goals in the Premier League era.

Tottenham are in the market for a midfielder and have identified the Englishman as a potential transfer target ahead of the summer window.

Reinforcement

Tottenham have been linked with a move for several midfielders including Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat, Sporting’s Manuel Ugarte, and Leicester City ace James Maddison.

However, with clubs such as Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Aston Villa also reportedly interested in signing Ward-Prowse at the end of the season, Spurs would face stiff competition for his signature, according to 90min.

Ward-Prowse’s current contract with Southampton will expire in 2026, however, the club would sell him if they suffer relegation which is looking increasingly likely.

He would be a decent signing for Tottenham if they could get their man at the end of the season to complement the likes of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, and Oliver Skipp.

Spurs’ priority is to get a new manager following the sacking of Antonio Conte as well as keep key players like Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, and Højbjerg but bolstering the midfield options could also be part of the summer rebuild.

