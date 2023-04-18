Tottenham join Liverpool in the race to sign Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign Chelsea star Conor Gallagher this summer, as per 90min.

After coming through the Blues youth system, the 23-year-old burst onto the scenes during a loan stint with Crystal Palace last term.

Following an impressive campaign for the Eagles, Chelsea opted to keep the midfielder at the club in order to provide him the platform to prove his worth at the highest level. However, Gallagher is yet to secure his place in the Blues’ starting eleven and Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that the West London club are now ready to listen to offers for the Englishman.

It appears Liverpool and Tottenham are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign the midfielder at the end of this season to reinforce their midfield department.

According to the report by 90min, despite signing Enzo Fernandez last January, Chelsea are contemplating purchasing another midfielder this summer. Gallagher is at risk of falling way down in the pecking order next term so he could opt to move away from Stamford Bridge to find regular first-team football during the off-season.

But, the report further claims that the 23-year-old will make his final decision after consulting with Chelsea’s new manager. Tottenham are keeping a close eye on the England international’s current situation and they could make a move if Gallagher becomes available at the end of this season.

However, 90min says that purchasing Gallagher won’t be easy for Spurs as Liverpool are also lining up a summer swoop for the Chelsea star.

Gallagher – valued at around £28m by Transfermarkt – still has more than two years left in his current contract. So, Chelsea are in a solid position to demand a big fee.

It has widely been suggested that Liverpool are looking to strengthen their squad this summer to challenge on all fronts once again from next season and overhauling the engine room is Jurgen Klopp’s priority.

They have been linked with numerous options ahead of the summer window with Gallagher now emerging as a serious target.

On the other hand, Tottenham are planning to reinforce their squad for next season and purchasing a new midfielder is seemingly on their agenda.

Gallagher is a dynamic midfielder – who can play multiple positions across the middle of the park. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, can create chances for the forward players, has an eye for scoring goals and also can chip in with some important goals.

The Chelsea star would be an ideal option to play in Klopp’s high-pressing style of football so Anfield would be a better destination for him over Tottenham – who are currently without a manager – if he were to leave the West London club this summer.