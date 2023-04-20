Declan Rice ‘very interested’ to joining Arsenal

West Ham skipper Declan Rice is “very interested” in moving to Arsenal next summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Mikel Arteta is looking to add a top-quality holding midfielder to his squad during the summer window, and Rice has emerged as one of Arsenal’s prime targets.

While the Gunners have been linked with midfielders like Moises Caicedo, Alexis MacAllister, and Amadou Onana in recent months, there is a growing feeling that they can secure the West Ham stars signature.

Rice was seen having a chat with Arteta after Arsenal’s 2-2 draw at West Ham last weekend, and Jones says that it was a good PR for him, as he got the opportunity to start relationship building ahead of a potential summer move to the north London club.

Jones told Give Me Sport:

“He’s very interested in joining Arsenal. Chats with the manager and the captain are good PR for him, and it’s good for him to start relationship building ahead of the talks that will happen in the summer.”

Massive signing

After a disappointing campaign for the Hammers, it is almost certain that this is going to be Rice’s final season at the London club.

He has been a loyal servant for West Ham and is arguably one of the most consistent performers for both club and country in the past two seasons. Rice was always brilliant defensively, but he has improved immensely in other areas like ball retention, passing, distribution, making intelligent runs, carrying the ball forward, and even scoring goals.

His leadership qualities could be an asset for any side. During the World Cup in Qatar, Rice admitted that he wants to play in the Champions League and the Hammers won’t stand in his way if he decides to move on.

Rice has a contract at the club until 2024, but the Hammers have the option to extend his deal for one more year. The midfielder has rejected several contract extension offers already and he is not driven by money.

He would be an expensive signing for Arsenal. David Moyes said before that it would require a British transfer record fee to sign Rice but journalist Journalist Paul Brown thinks a fee of around £80m should be enough to lure him away from the London stadium.

