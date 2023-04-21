Man Utd more determined than Chelsea to sign Victor Osimhen

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United are more determined than Chelsea to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian star has been in excellent form for Napoli this campaign. In his 31 appearances in all competitions, he has scored 26 goals and provided another 5 assists.

United and Chelsea are among his main admirers and it is now reported by Gazzetta dello Sport that the former are ‘more determined’ to secure his signature this summer.

Erik ten Hag’s side are in a good position to qualify for next season’s Champions League and it is claimed that this could boost their chances of signing Osimhen over Chelsea.

Regardless of this, he will cost a premium fee. As per Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis could demand £132 million for the 24-year-old star.

Top class

United have had a progressive campaign under manager Erik ten Hag but they are lacking the presence of a genuine goalscoring striker to challenge for the Premier League crown.

Marcus Rashford has been phenomenal for the club from the left wing but he has not had much support up front. Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst have been inconsistent.

Hence, the hierarchy should spend big on a top-class marksman this summer and there are not many better than Osimhen, who is currently in the peak phase of his playing career.

The Nigerian has been superb when it comes to finishing with his right foot, left foot or his head. He has also excelled with his distribution, work rate as well as link up play in attack.

He would be a fantastic acquisition for United this summer but it would take a huge outlay to lure him. Whether the club are willing to pay such an amount remains to be seen.

Apart from Osimhen, United have been linked with Tottenham star Harry Kane, who could be signed for £100 million. He could make an immediate impact unlike Osimhen, who may require time to adapt.