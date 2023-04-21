Man City retain interest in Mateo Kovacic

Manchester City are showing a keen interest in signing Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic, as per journalist Dean Jones.

Pep Guardiola could be looking to add one or two midfielders in the summer transfer window, with Ilkay Gundogan likely to leave the club after the expiry of his contract.

City are reportedly keen on Jude Bellingham, but he is going to cost around £125m. Jones wrote for Give Me Sport that Bellingham won’t be a straightforward signing for the club, so City are exploring other options.

Kovacic – who has made 138 appearances for Chelsea – could be a realistic target for City, and would be a like-for-like replacement for Gundogan.

The German midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, but as of now, there’s nothing concrete yet. Likewise, there are uncertainties over the futures of Bernardo Silva and Kalvin Phillips.

Kovacic – contract situation heading key moments

The Croatian midfielder has a contract at Chelsea until 2024 and it will be tricky for the Blues to negotiate a new deal for him without European football to offer.

The reliable journalist claims that while Chelsea are keen to extend his deal, their intent will be tested if City come up with an offer. Kovacic is valued at around £35m, as per transfermarkt, so he could be available at a reasonable price given his contract situation.

The 28-year-old is a robust midfielder whose ball-playing traits are similar to that of Gundogan. He is an engine in the middle of the park and losing him will be a big blow to Chelsea.

Having said that, the Blues need to offload a host of players to balance their books. The likes of Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount have been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge this summer, and Kovacic could be on his way out as well.

Chelsea have been reckless in the transfer market but they now need a clear direction under a top-class manager after a disastrous campaign. A new contract for Kovacic makes a lot of sense, but whether the club will show more caution and pragmatism in the transfer market remains to be seen.

Read more: Chelsea and Arsenal eye swoop to sign Belgian ace