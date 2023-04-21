Arsenal and Man Utd eye summer move for Wolves’ Ruben Neves

Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves in the summer transfer window and he could be sold for £40m, according to reports.

The Telegraph claims Wolves are preparing for a future without their skipper Neves, as they edge closer to securing Premier League safety. Julen Lopetegui’s side languish in the 13th position with 34 points with seven matches left to play.

The Portuguese has been linked with a move to several clubs in previous transfer windows, however, this summer could be the perfect time to say goodbye to his employers as he seeks a new challenge next season.

The 26-year-old has just over a year left on his contract and with negotiations mutually on hold, he is expected to finally leave the Molineux Stadium at the end of the current campaign.

Since joining Wolves from FC Porto in 2017, Neves has become one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He has made a total of 246 appearances, scored 29 goals, and provided 12 assists in all competitions in the process.



The midfielder has racked up 34 appearances for Wolves across all competitions this season and scored five goals as he has impressed in the middle of the park since Lopetegui took over as manager. He is versatile and can play a number of positions across the midfield.

Competition

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal and Manchester United are both showing a keen interest in signing Neves this summer and have now been handed a boost by the news that Wolves are ready to cash-in.

The newspaper cites The Telegraph as saying that Wolves will not stand in the players way if the right offer arrives, with the club ready to do business if around £40m is put on the table.

Arsenal and Man Utd are in the market for midfielders and could make a move for the highly-rated midfielder at the end of the season. The Red Devils have linked with a move for Neves’ teammate Matheus Nunes as well.

The Gunners are also looking to add at least one midfielder to their ranks despite signing Italy international Jorginho from Chelsea in January.

Neves has been Wolves’ best player this season and he would be a valuable player if he joins a big club like Arsenal or Man Utd in the summer, but we’ll have to wait and see who wins the race for his signature as Barcelona and Real Madrid are also reportedly keen on taking him to Spain.

