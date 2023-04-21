Man Utd looking to ‘hijack’ Liverpool’s move to sign Nunes

Manchester United are reportedly planning to ‘hijack’ Liverpool’s move to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes this summer, as per Football Insider.

After enduring a dire campaign this term, it has widely been suggested that Liverpool are looking to overhaul their squad in the upcoming transfer window to challenge on all fronts once again from next season.

Defence has been mentioned as one of the areas that Jurgen Klopp is seeking reinforcement in the summer. But, revamping the engine room is seemingly the German boss’ priority during the off-season.

Jude Bellingham was thought to be the Reds’ primary target, however, it has been suggested that Liverpool are not going to pursue the Borussia Dortmund star as Klopp’s side believe the 19-year-old would be too expensive.

So, Liverpool have shifted their focus to alternative targets and have now identified Nunes as a serious option to strengthen their midfield department.

However, according to the report by Football Insider, Manchester United have also entered the race to sign the Portuguese international and the record Premier League champions are keen to ‘hijack’ Liverpool’s move to sign Nunes.

Hijack

Having joined Wolves at the beginning of this season, the 24-year-old – valued at around £40m by Transfermarkt – still has more than four years left in his current contract. So, the West Midlands club are in no rush to let their star man leave this summer and Man Utd or Liverpool will have to offer a lucrative proposal to persuade Wolves to sell.

Manchester United are reportedly looking to remain active in the summer window to continue the rebuild under Erik ten Hag’s guidance. Bringing in a top class striker is the priority, but bolstering the central midfield position is also on Erik ten Hag’s to-do list.

The Red Devils have been linked with numerous midfield options ahead of the summer window with Nunes now emerging as a serious target.

The Portuguese can play across the midfield positions. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, is dynamic enough to press the opposition higher up the field, has the ability to dribble past the opposition defenders in tight areas and also can chip in with some important goals.

Nunes is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder going forward. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club manage to get a deal over the line at the end of this season.