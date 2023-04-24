James Maddison raves about Man Utd defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka

James Maddison has showered praise on Aaron Wan-Bissaka after the Manchester United defender produced a brilliant performance against Brighton on Sunday.

The Red Devils reached the final of the FA Cup to set up a meeting with Manchester City after beating Brighton on penalties. Wan-Bissaka was one of the star performers for United, and Maddison hailed the 25-year-old as “ridiculously good”.

Maddison – who could leave the Foxes in the summer – says that the former Crystal Palace defender is probably the best in the world in one vs one situations, and many wingers run out of ideas when they play against him.

Wan-Bissaka has made quite an impact recently under Erik ten Hag and he has earned the trust of his manager, and Maddison was hugely impressed with his performance in the FA Cup semi-final.

Maddison wrote on Twitter: “Aaron Wan-Bissaka is ridiculously good at 1 v 1 defending. Probably the best in the world bar none. So many wingers run out of ideas when playing directly against him.”

Uncertain future?

It has been widely reported that Ten Hag is looking to sign a new right-back in the summer window.

The Dutchman is a keen admirer of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong, and as per Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have held talks with the player’s agent.

Frimpong has started in 26 games for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, managing eight goals and six assists. The 22-year-old has a contract with the German club until 2025 and Football Insider previously reported that United are willing to meet Bayer’s asking price of £50m for the player.

Ten Hag has Diogo Dalot as another option. He is approaching the final year of his existing deal, but United are keen to offer him a new contract.

Manchester United wanted to sell Wan-Bissaka last summer and despite his impressive performances, he could be sold if Frimpong arrives. Maddison is spot on that Wan-Bissaka is probably the best in terms of defending, but he offers very little going forward.